Leesburg’s Brantley Michlig, 12, won a 50-player baseball showcase called the Top 40 presented by Top Gun Baseball at Bazement Park in Garden City, Ga., this past weekend. The event was an invitation-only event with players from around Georgia and South Carolina who were invited to the showcase based on previous performances in other Top Gun events. Michlig complied a total of 389 points from the different competitions during the two days and the second-place finisher totaled 368 points.
Michlig, who plays with the Leesburg-based South Georgia Miners travel team, competed in the 12 and under division.
Saturday players competed in individual skills competition (hitting, bunting, infield fielding and throwing accuracy, base running, pitching accuracy & velocity, outfield throwing accuracy & distance). Sunday players were put on teams and the final scoring criteria was added in on-base percentage and slugging percentage over two games.