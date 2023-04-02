MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Apr 1, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) is congratulated by second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON -- Asked what it would be like to prepare for a lineup that started with Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley, Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud replied, “I’m sure it’s a very stressful ride to the park.”

Nationals starter Josiah Gray can now attest to the immediate damage this trio can create. Olson began a two-homer performance by teaming with Acuña to hit back-to-back home runs before Gray recorded the first out in a 7-1 Braves win on Saturday afternoon at Nationals Park.

