SAN DIEGO -- The Braves opened the second half with a six-game lead in the National League East and 71 games to tear off the calendar.
Late March through mid-July was a resounding success for the Braves. They ended the first half with a 54-37 mark, the second-best record in the NL and their most wins at the break since 2011. Pegged second, third or even fourth in the division by most preseason estimations, the Braves established themselves as the clear class of the East.
That doesn't necessarily mean they'll hang on -- the Nationals have awoken and the Phillies remain more talented than their results -- but the Braves are at the forefront of teams to beat in the senior circuit following the All-Star break.
"It's like you want the break, but you don't want the break," shortstop Dansby Swanson said before Friday's series opener in San Diego. "Things were clicking, but just how we are, the personality of this team, I think we'll be able to flow how we were. We're looking forward to a big second half."
The last sentence is a thought resonating through the clubhouse. The Braves believe they're among the NL's upper-class. They believe they'll charge into the second half and keep building on their divisional lead.
"I don't know why they shouldn't feel that way," manager Brian Snitker said. "We ended the half playing good baseball over an extended period of time. Everybody is itching to get back going. The time off is good, but in the end you're ready to get back on it."
The Braves are winning in a multitude of ways. Mike Soroka, a rookie All-Star, is leading the rotation as a 21-year-old. Dallas Keuchel, a Cy Young winner, joined the team in June. The rotation is a question, but the Braves have a plethora of options -- including the possibility of adding another starter by the trade deadline.
Speaking of Soroka, among the key takeaways from his first All-Star experience: His team is considered one of the league's most difficult outs. And it made him even more anxious for the second half.
"I'm pumped, and especially even more so to hear some things around the (NL All-Stars) clubhouse," he said. "You hear some things and they say 'Wow, you guys really bring it every day.' It's the consensus, from what we hear, that we're one of the toughest teams to play.
"That's awesome to hear because coming up and being part of the rebuild the last couple years, you get the sense you're always the underdog. Now it's a different feeling once you're able to keep your chin high and say 'We are good.' I'm excited to see where these guys are going and excited to hopefully pitch in the playoffs."
Unlike 2018, when just tasting the postseason was a goal, this team is driven by the motivation of winning on that stage. How far it goes could be determined by how the rotation and relief group lines up come October, assuming the team is still positioned for a postseason spot.
Anthony Swarzak rejoined the bullpen Friday after a brief stint on the injured list, but the Braves can't be over reliant on their gem of a May acquisition. Sean Newcomb and Touki Toussaint add length to the bullpen, as could Kevin Gausman when he returns, but the group still stands as the likeliest area the team upgrades in July.
Offensively, the team has soared. Its 491 runs before the break led the NL and were the most scored by an NL club since 2008 (Cubs, 507). It was the second-most productive offensive first half in Braves history, trailing only the 2003 team's 506 runs.
Much of that came from the long ball: The Braves cranked 143 homers in the first half, most in franchise history. Ronald Acuna (21), Freddie Freeman (23), Dansby Swanson (17), Josh Donaldson (18) and Austin Riley (16) could all finish with roughly 30 homers; a hot stretch from Ozzie Albies (14) -- he's done it before -- could put him in that category as well.
"We just have a lot of really good players," Swanson said. "We have a lot of guys willing to learn too, those of us who are younger. I've been able to learn on the job a bit, gain some of the experience from last year. And also adding guys like JD, bringing Nick (Markakis) back, B-Mac (Brian McCann), you get production one through eight (in the lineup), it helps the team flow."
Indeed, McCann is a worthy inclusion. His Braves sequel has been a hit: The veteran is hitting .264 with eight homers and 31 RBIs while providing undefinable leadership behind the scenes. He and fellow backstop Tyler Flowers have been instrumental in grooming the franchise's young pitchers.
The Braves' bench has proved arguably the league's best. Consider Matt Joyce another feather in general manager Alex Anthopoulos' cap. Charlie Culberson is the same Swiss Army knife of a season ago. Johan Camargo, after a slow start, is adjusting to his role.
In fact, the team is so well-stocked it doesn't have a logical place for a three-time gold glove winner. Ender Inciarte could return later this month after missing lengthy time with a sore back, though it remains to be seen how he'd work into the team's plans.
"We have the best crew of pinch-hitters and bench players in the league because of their versatility and ability to hit anytime in the game," Swanson said.
Staked a six-game lead and a cupboard of talent, it's easy to see why the Braves are eager to return. But postseason spots aren't won in July, and as great a first half as they had, an eroding August or September could derail it all.
But the Braves are confident they won't be discussing swoons over the next 2-1/2 months. They feel talk will center on seeking the October revenge they've desired since last year's ousting. That experience, as they constantly reference, turns their story from one of an underdog to a heavy weight contender trying to take its mantle.