...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 108 to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Jun 30, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after a victory against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- A fitting end to a record-setting June brought the Braves to this season’s halfway point on pace to produce some ridiculous numbers.
Matt Olson enjoyed his latest two-homer game and the Braves tallied another five-run first inning on the way to increasing their National League East lead with a 16-4 win over the Marlins on Friday night. This marked the second straight Friday that both of these events occurred. But this team has proven capable of doing something special on any day of the week.