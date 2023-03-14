ORTH PORT, Fla. -- The top three spots in the Braves’ batting order will be filled by a little more than 10% of the players who have hit at least 38 homers during any of the past four seasons.

Long gone are the days when a lineup began with a speedy high on-base percentage player who was followed by a player who could consistently move the leadoff hitter over to the next base. Power reigns in today’s game, and the Braves have plenty of it with Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley projected to fill the lineup’s first three spots.

