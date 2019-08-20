The weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers generated the Braves' highest local TV rating for a series this season.
Fox Sports South's telecasts of the three games averaged a 4.53 Nielsen rating in the Atlanta TV market, representing an audience of about 106,000 households on average.
It was the Braves' highest-rated regular-season series since a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox last September averaged a 4.61 rating in Atlanta. The Braves' previous highest-rated series this season was Aug. 1-4 vs. the Cincinnati Reds (4.47).
The Braves' most-watched individual game this season on Fox Sports South/Southeast remains the Aug. 5 game at Minnesota, which generated a 5.13 rating in the Atlanta market (about 120,000 households).
For the season to date, Braves telecasts on Fox Sports South/Southeast are averaging a 3.47 rating in Atlanta, up 8% from the same point last season (3.21).
Meanwhile, attendance (defined by MLB as tickets sold) totaled 122,649 at SunTrust Park for the weekend series against the Dodgers, including a stadium-record 43,619 on Saturday night. The Braves' home attendance for the season has reached 2.07 million, up 5% from the same point last year.
The Braves are 4-2 on the current homestand, winning two of three games from both the New York Mets and the Dodgers. The homestand concludes with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. That series opens Tuesday night, with a pitching matchup of the Braves' Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 4.39) vs. the Marlins' Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.40).