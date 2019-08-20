MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

 Atlanta Braves left fielder Rafael Ortega (18) celebrates his grand slam with right fielder Matt Joyce (14, left) and catcher Brian McCann (16) in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at SunTrust Park. 

 Jason Getz

The weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers generated the Braves' highest local TV rating for a series this season.

Fox Sports South's telecasts of the three games averaged a 4.53 Nielsen rating in the Atlanta TV market, representing an audience of about 106,000 households on average.

It was the Braves' highest-rated regular-season series since a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox last September averaged a 4.61 rating in Atlanta. The Braves' previous highest-rated series this season was Aug. 1-4 vs. the Cincinnati Reds (4.47).

The Braves' most-watched individual game this season on Fox Sports South/Southeast remains the Aug. 5 game at Minnesota, which generated a 5.13 rating in the Atlanta market (about 120,000 households).

For the season to date, Braves telecasts on Fox Sports South/Southeast are averaging a 3.47 rating in Atlanta, up 8% from the same point last season (3.21).

Meanwhile, attendance (defined by MLB as tickets sold) totaled 122,649 at SunTrust Park for the weekend series against the Dodgers, including a stadium-record 43,619 on Saturday night. The Braves' home attendance for the season has reached 2.07 million, up 5% from the same point last year.

The Braves are 4-2 on the current homestand, winning two of three games from both the New York Mets and the Dodgers. The homestand concludes with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. That series opens Tuesday night, with a pitching matchup of the Braves' Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 4.39) vs. the Marlins' Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.40).

