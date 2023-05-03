MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

May 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

 Rhona Wise

MIAMI -- One of the biggest changes the Braves have seen in starter and former Top 30 club prospect Bryce Elder has been his maturity. Sure, his pitching has improved and he’s turned into a reliable arm in the Atlanta rotation. But all that circles back to his maturation.

“It's nice watching him mature here in the big leagues and kind of figure things out,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s come a long way in a year -- where he's at, maturing, he's getting really really good. Credit to him, his dedication and work ethic.”

