MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

Apr 16, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) heads to first base after a hit during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

 William Purnell

When Vaughn Grissom rejoined Atlanta’s roster at the start of this past weekend’s series in Kansas City, he expressed what he was feeling when he learned he had not won the starting shortstop job and would begin this season with Triple-A Gwinnett.

“I knew there was still some marinating to be done,” Grissom said. “It felt good knowing I had done a decent enough job, but you can’t be just decent.”

