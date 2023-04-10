MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Apr 9, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Dodd (46) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Truist Park.

ATLANTA — Within a span of three days, the Braves were reminded why it’s never wise to get too high or too low, especially within the regular season’s first 10 games.

The Braves weren’t going to sustain the .857 winning percentage they owned after claiming a thrilling comeback win in their home opener on Thursday. Nor will they be doomed by the fact they have since suffered three straight losses, including a 10-2 setback against the Padres on Sunday Night Baseball at Truist Park.

