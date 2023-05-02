MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

May 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) follows through on a three run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

 Brad Penner

ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. finished April as an early favorite to win the National League MVP Award. But if Sean Murphy extends his impressive and unexpected power surge, Acuña won’t be the only Brave drawing legit consideration for this honor.

“He’s a terrific player, a terrific guy and a great teammate,” Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider said. “I couldn’t ask for more from him in any capacity. I’m just really grateful he’s on our team.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports