The Braves made four key roster moves Saturday afternoon.
Outfielder Nick Markakis and shortstop Dansby Swanson were placed on the 10-day injured list, Swanson retroactive to July 24.
The Braves also reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the IL and recalled outfielder Adam Duvall from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Markakis was placed on the IL with a fractured left wrist and Swanson with a bruised right foot. Markakis was hit by a pitch in Friday's victory against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Swanson scraped his heel against a base in Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Fried was placed on the IL on July 16 after he developed a blister on his left index while pitching the night before.
Duvall has spent all of this season playing for the Gwinnett Stripers and was hitting .259 with 29 homers and 84 RBIs in 94 games when recalled. Duvall's homers set a Gwinnett record.
The Braves acquired Duvall on July 31 last year in a deadline trade with the Reds that sent pitchers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler and outfielder Preston Tucker to Cincinnati.
Duvall had a miserable run with the Braves, hitting .132 in 33 games, with seven hits, no homers, no RBIs and 17 strikeouts.