The Atlanta Braves scored three runs with two outs in the top of the ninth against St. Louis closer Carlos Martinez and then Braves’ closer Mark Melancon got a fly ball to centerfield by Yadier Molina with a runner on second to save the win for Sean Newcomb who ended the eighth. It was Melancon’s second save in three games of the series.
The Braves are now 2-1 in the series and will play in St. Louis again Monday at 3:07 p.m. If the Braves win Monday, they will play the winner of the Los Angeles-Washington series for the National League pennant and the opportunity to play in the World Series.
Third baseman Josh Donaldson started the ninth with a double to left and Braves manager Brian Snitker put in pinch runner Billy Hamilton. Hamilton stole third base, but the Braves were faced with two outs and Brian McCann scheduled to bat. The Cardinals chose to intentionally walk McCann to face shortstop Dansby Swanson, who had already hit the ball off the wall earlier in the game. Swanson smacked another double off the wall to tie the game and Adam Duvall followed with another double to score two more runs and give the Braves a 3-1 lead. The Braves had more opportunities, but left the bases loaded in the inning.
“I wanted that at-bat,” left fielder Adam Duvall told reporters after the game. “The double by Donaldson and then the double by Swanson got the momentum going. I just wanted to get my chance and I’m glad I did.”
Until the ninth the game was a pitching duel between the Cardinal’s veteran Adam Wainwright and the Braves’ youngster Mike Soroka. Until the ninth the only run was a second inning run by the Cardinals. The Cardinals managed only three hits against Soroka in seven innings and Soroka did not walk a batter. Wainwright had similar numbers and did not walk a batter until his final two batters in the seventh. That ended Wainwright’s night.
Soroka set a Braves record with recording 18 straight outs in a playoff game.