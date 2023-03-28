MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Mar 27, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) steals second base as Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez (5) attempted to tag him out during the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

 Kim Klement

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- When wondering how the Braves might be even better than they were last year, it’s important to remember Atlanta won 101 games and its fifth straight National League East title with a limited Ronald Acuña Jr. and a mostly absent Ozzie Albies.

With Acuña and Albies now back to full health, the Braves certainly have the firepower to once again win what might be baseball’s strongest division. With a potentially potent lineup and a rotation that includes two Cy Young Award-caliber hurlers (Max Fried and Spencer Strider), Atlanta has the pieces necessary to subdue the World Series hopes held by its NL East rivals, the Phillies and Mets.

