ATLANTA -- Allan Winans was unsuccessful with his bid to exact more revenge against the team that didn’t want him. But it wasn’t all bad for the Braves, who set a franchise record while suffering a 10-4 loss to the Mets on Monday night at Truist Park.

Marcell Ozuna added to the success of his rebound season as he tallied his third multi-homer performance of the season. His solo shot in the second gave the Braves five players with 25-plus homers for the first time in franchise history.

