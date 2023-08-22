Aug 21, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- Allan Winans was unsuccessful with his bid to exact more revenge against the team that didn’t want him. But it wasn’t all bad for the Braves, who set a franchise record while suffering a 10-4 loss to the Mets on Monday night at Truist Park.
Marcell Ozuna added to the success of his rebound season as he tallied his third multi-homer performance of the season. His solo shot in the second gave the Braves five players with 25-plus homers for the first time in franchise history.