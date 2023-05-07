MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

May 6, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Kevin Pillar (17) and center fielder Michael Harris II (23) and right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate after a victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

ATLANTA -- Michael Harris II and Orlando Arcia are back. And Ronald Acuña Jr. being back is something opponents have regretfully realized as he has spent this season’s first five weeks dazzling with his five-tool talents.

Arcia made an earlier-than-expected return from the injured list just in time to be part of one of the Braves’ most thrilling and satisfying wins of the young season. He and Acuña made impressive defensive plays ahead of Harris’ walk-off single in a 3-2 win in 12 innings over the Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.

