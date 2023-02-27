Briana Collins (left) and Madison Keller are the new coaches of Sherwood Christian Volleyball. Both ladies played volleyball and graduated from Sherwood in 2015. Collins was assistant coach and junior varsity coach last season and has now been named to take over the program.
ALBANY - Sherwood Christian Academy held a meet and greet for new head volleyball coach Briana Collins Monday afternoon and her assistant coach Madison Keller. Collins is taking over the program after being the junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant this past season.
Collins said she wants to make the volleyball program at Sherwood more competitive.
"We are planning to get things going a little sooner in the year," said Collins. "We have to be ready to play in August so we can't just up and play in August, so we will start training in the summer, and even do some things like weight training in the spring. I don't feel like we were as competitive last year as we were when I played here in high school."
Collins and Keller are both 2015 graduates of Sherwood Christian Academy. They played volleyball together in high school and are now back together to coach. Collins went on to play college volleyball at the University of Mobile.
"Most of the girls come right out of volleyball into basketball and then into soccer, so they are playing all year," said Collins. "But if we can get them working on volleyball sooner I think we will be more successful."
Collins is optimistic for the 2023 season because all but two of last year's team is returning and a strong group is moving up, she said. Collins and Keller plan to coach the varsity and junior varsity teams together and the school is working to hire a middle school volleyball coach.