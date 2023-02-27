Briana Collins and Madison Keller

Briana Collins (left) and Madison Keller are the new coaches of Sherwood Christian Volleyball. Both ladies played volleyball and graduated from Sherwood in 2015. Collins was assistant coach and junior varsity coach last season and has now been named to take over the program.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Sherwood Christian Academy held a meet and greet for new head volleyball coach Briana Collins Monday afternoon and her assistant coach Madison Keller. Collins is taking over the program after being the junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant this past season. 

Collins said she wants to make the volleyball program at Sherwood more competitive.

