PALM BEACH GARDENS – A pair of Palm Beach County residents earned major awards from the PGA of America on Monday.
Two-time defending PGA Champion Brooks Koepka edged Rory McIlroy in capturing a second consecutive PGA of America Player of the Year Award.
McIlroy, who won this past weekend's Tour Championship in Atlanta and was a three-time winner this season, earned his third Vardon Trophy.
Koepka's drive to a second straight PGA Player of the Year Award was highlighted by the Cardinal Newman graduate's repeat triumph in the PGA Championship in May. His overall 84 points are based upon 50 points for collecting his fourth career major along with victories in The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
He topped the season money list with $9.68 million in prize money and was fourth in the Vardon Trophy standings for adjusted scoring average. The official PGA Tour season money list concluded prior to the 30-player Tour Championship.
McIlroy, who has a home in Jupiter and was the 2012 and '14 PGA Player of the Year, was second overall with 78 points, followed by Patrick Cantlay and U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland, who has a home in Delray Beach, with 42 points each.
Since 1948, the PGA of America has honored the game's best players with the PGA Player of the Year Award. It is presented to the top Tour professional based on a point system for tournament wins, official money standings, and scoring averages. Points for the 2018-19 season began with the Safeway Open on Oct. 4, and concluded Sunday at the Tour Championship.
In the Vardon Trophy race, McIlroy finished with a 69.057 adjusted scoring average based upon 72 complete rounds. He previously won the Vardon Trophy in 2012 and '14. Cantlay finished runner-up at 69.306; followed by Webb Simpson (69.377), Koepka (69.395) and Justin Thomas (69.466).
Since 1937, the Vardon Trophy, named by the PGA of America in honor of legendary British golfer Harry Vardon, has been presented annually to the touring professional with the lowest adjusted scoring average. It is based on a minimum of 60 rounds, with no incomplete rounds, in events co-sponsored or designated by the PGA Tour. The adjusted score is computed from the average score of the field at each event.
The PGA Tour also recognizes its annual Player of the Year, with the winner announced in September, determined by a vote of the membership.