Marc Minichello

2022 NCAA champion Marc Minichello repeat his bronze medal finish from 2022 to take third in the javelin in the senior portion of the meet. The Bulldog transfer who has another year left at Georgia sent his fifth attempt 78.07m/256-1 and will now be expected to compete at the World Athletics Championships for Team USA.

 Kirk Meche

EUGENE, Ore. --- Georgia completed a weekend of national championships across the world, including the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., with a series of highlights Sunday.

Freshman Will Sumner, who announced his intentions to turn professional this weekend, finished fifth in the 800-meter final in Oregon with a two-lap time of 1:47.41. Hanging in eighth with 300m to go, Sumner made a push in the straightaway leading up to the finish line to run down three of the competitors in the field.

