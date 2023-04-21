ATHENS, Ga. — RJ Melendez will join Georgia Basketball as a transfer, head coach Mike White announced on Friday. A native of Puerto Rico and former four-star prospect, Melendez played the last two seasons at Illinois.

A 6-7, 205-pound guard, Melendez played in 54 games at Illinois and helped the Illini earn bids to each of the past two NCAA Tournaments. He compiled 276 points (5.1 ppg) and 149 rebounds (2.8 rpg), with 10 double-digit scoring performances, one double-figure rebound count and one double-double.

