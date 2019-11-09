ATHENS — University of Georgia men’s tennis sophomore Philip Henning fell in the Round of 16 singles Friday afternoon to close out his run at the ITA Fall National Championships and also the Bulldogs’ fall campaign.
The No. 81-ranked Bulldog met his match in Notre Dame’s Richard Ciamarra, who ranks 43rd in ITA singles. In straight sets, Ciamarra shut out Henning by a score of 6-3, 6-1.
“Philip had a great tournament and fall,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “I am proud of Philip. He will take many lesson from this tournament and will continue to improve.”
The Bulldogs now turn their attention to the spring slate, with the first match scheduled for January 10 at the Miami Invitational in Miami, Fla.