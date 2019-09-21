ATHENS, Ga. – In front of a crowd of 3,480 at Stegeman Coliseum, the University of Georgia women’s volleyball team defeated Georgia Tech Friday evening in four sets (25-15, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18).
Friday evening’s match saw the previous home attendance record of 3,222 fall. The previous record was set on Oct. 16, 2012 when Georgia hosted Georgia Tech in Stegeman Coliseum. Tech won that match in four sets.
Georgia concluded non-conference play with an 8-3 record.
Freshman Kacie Evans matched her season-high 16 kills from Thursday evening. Evans also tallied a season-best four aces. She was followed closely in the category by junior Rachel Ritchie with 14 of her own. Junior Kianna Young and sophomore Kayla Rivera each contributed nine kills each.
Senior setter Meghan Donovan dished out 50 assists, running an offense that hit .328 against the Yellow Jackets (7-4). Junior Kendall Glover put up 19 digs while sophomore Sage Naves had four blocks.
The Bulldogs opened the match with a 6-0 run, prompting an early timeout from the Georgia Tech bench. Georgia continued to build on the early lead, widening the advantage to 8-1. Georgia used the early momentum to take the first set, 25-15. Ritchie recorded five kills in the opening set and hit .444.
Georgia began the second set with a 6-3 lead; however, Georgia Tech responded by winning six of the next eight rallies to go ahead 9-8. A block on the right side by Evans and Naves sparked a 4-0 run for Georgia, prompting a Yellow Jacket timeout, 12-9. Tech tied it at 17 and Georgia called a timeout. All knotted up at 22, Georgia rattled off three-straight to take the set 25-22 and a 2-0 lead in the contest. Ritchie added four more kills in the frame.
Ahead 10-8 on the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech opened an 11-point lead with a 9-0 run in the third set. With the Yellow Jackets holding on to set point, 24-13, Georgia wasn’t done fighting just yet, going on a 4-0 run; however, the mid-set run was too much as Tech won the frame, 25-17. Ritchie and Evans each topped the double-digit kill mark in the third set.
Georgia jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the fourth in which it continued to build on leading as much as eight in the set. The Bulldogs concluded the match with a 25-18 set four victory to seal the win in the match.