ATHENS-----The University of Georgia women’s tennis team won four out of five singles matches and both doubles matches as play concluded at the Big 12 versus SEC Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas Sunday afternoon.
The round-robin tournament between Texas Tech, Texas A&M and host school Texas Christian ended with two Bulldogs remaining undefeated through three days of action. ITAs singles No. 13th-ranked senior Marta Gonzalez extended her fall record to 5-1, beating Texas Tech’s Margarita Skryabina 6-4, 6-4. Also winning in straight sets, Georgia junior Morgan Coppoc defeated Red Raider Olivia Peet.
“Today was a strong finish to a solid weekend,” associate head coach Drake Bernstein said. “Marta had an outstanding weekend of singles, not dropping a set. She continues to be one of the toughest competitors in college tennis. It was also good to see Morgan have a clean weekend. She got better and better each day, finishing with her best match of the weekend.”
Also notching wins were junior Vivian Wolff, ranked No. 37, and No. 113th-ranked senior Elena Christofi. Both outlasted their opponents in three sets to emerge victorious and give Georgia its third and fourth wins of the day.
Before their impressive singles performances, the No. 19-ranked Christofi/Wolff duo dispatched the Frogs’ Aleska Cveticanin/Chloe Hule pair 6-4 in doubles. The win came two days after Christofi and Wolff’s first feat as a tandem this fall, taking down a top-10 ranked team for the first time.
Coppoc and Gonzalez followed with a doubles win of their own, claiming a 6-4 victory.
The tournament is the second of the fall season for Georgia. After facing tough competition in Fort Worth and in Puerto Rico earlier this month, four Bulldogs maintain winning records. Lea Ma, ranked No. 5 on the freshman/newcomer list, returns to Athens unscathed at 5-0.
“We have plenty of work in from this tournament and are ready for the challenging schedule in front of us,” Bernstein said.
Big 12 vs SEC Challenge, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019
Doubles
#19 Elena Christofi/Vivian Wolff (UGA) def. Aleksa Cveticanin/Chloe Hule (TCU) 6-4
Morgan Coppoc/Marta Gonzalez (UGA) def. Margaret Polk/Addy Guevara (TCU) 6-4
Singles
#13 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) beat Margarita Skryabina (TTU) 6-4,6-4
Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. Olivia Peet (TTU) 6-4,6-3
#37 Vivian Wolff (UGA) def. Lisa Mays (TTU) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2
#113 Elena Christofi (UGA) def. Nell Miller (TTU) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4
Isa Di Laura (TTU) def. Alee Clayton (UGA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1