ATHENS, Ga. --- The University of Georgia Athletic Association reminds football fans about the improvements that have been made to Sanford Stadium’s South side in anticipation for this Saturday’s opener, including the ticketed area on the Gillis bridge.

In order for the new gates to be installed weekly, the bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and will reopen following each game.

