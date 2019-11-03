JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The three weeks prior to Georgia and its fans making their annual pilgrimage here to this northeast Florida city and nearby beach towns were filled with mounting questions about where this Bulldog football season might be headed.
The answer came Saturday when the nation's No. 8 ranked team got its season pumping again with life after a 24-17 victory over No. 6 Florida before 84,789 at TIAA Bank Field.
At the end, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson did a Gator chomp as he ran toward one end zone. Safety Richard LeCounte did a backflip.
"I was excited, jumping for joy," LeCounte said.
Georgia (7-1, 4-1 SEC) took a giant step towards winning a third straight SEC East title after a game in which the wide receiver corps was boosted by the return of Lawrence Cager.
A career game from the Miami graduate transfer and a bounce-back performance from junior quarterback Jake Fromm (20 of 30 for 279 with two touchdowns) propelled the Bulldogs to their third straight win over the Gators (7-2, 4-2).
------
------
"I really thought our players embraced the challenge today," coach Kirby Smart said. "Blocked the outside noise. We know that we control how we play. We control what we do by how we play and the outside noise is just that. Our kids grinded and worked hard so I'm proud of them."
The Bulldogs are assured of winning the division by beating Missouri Saturday and then one of its other two league games remaining against Auburn or Texas A&M.
"Look we have not arrived, we have to get better," Smart said. "There are a lot of things that we have to work on and we've got some really tough teams coming up to play."
The Bulldogs have bigger goals and may need to run the table to be in position to earn a playoff spot if it can win the SEC championship.
Georgia was favored by 6 1/2, but confidence in the Bulldogs coming through was tepid in some circles following a stunning home loss to South Carolina and underwhelming win over Kentucky.
"I really never doubted this team," Smart said. "We had four turnovers and played really poorly against an SEC opponent and then we played in an absolute monsoon and we're all (saying) we don't have a problem, we see it every day. We see guys make plays. ...I knew we had a good team. I know we can throw the ball."
Cager missed the last game and a half after leaving the double overtime loss to South Carolina in the first half with rib and shoulder injuries.
"I wasn't going to miss this game for anything," Cager said once and then repeated it several more times when asked follow up questions.
Cager had a career-high 132 receiving yards on 7 catches highlighted by a 52-yard touchdown with 11:01 to go. His two-point conversion catch made it 24-10, but the Gators didn't go away.
It was the type of explosive play that Georgia had been working to create under first-year offensive coordinator James Coley. Cager was wide open on the wheel route down the left sideline and cruised in the last 25 yards or so after catching the pass.
Later when asked about the offense, Smart said: "Y'all need to give Coach Coley some credit because he called all those plays."
Cager said the bye week helped the offense to keep repping plays.
"Coach Coley called a helluva game," he said. "We executed his plays."
The Cager touchdown came just in the nick of time after Florida and Kyle Trask (21 of 33 for 247 yards and 2 TDs) moved effectively through the air their on an 80-yard scoring drive capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson in front of Mark Webb in the front edge of end zone.
That cut the Georgia lead to 16-10 with 13:51 to go in the game. It was the first touchdown Georgia gave up in more than 10 quarters since the first quarter of the South Carolina game.
Trask hit Freddie Swain on a 2-yard touchdown to close within seven with 3:11 to go after a 17-play, 75-yard drive.
The Bulldogs won their third straight against the Gators and sixth in the last nine games.
This was Georgia's the second win against a top 10 team this season although beating Notre Dame lost a little luster after they were thrashed by Michigan.
The win was secured on a 22-yard Fromm pass to Eli Wolf with under three minutes to go.
"It's definitely a momentum builder for us," said Fromm, who won for the first time in six games as a Bulldog when throwing the ball 30 or more times.
Fromm and Smart ate lunch a couple of times this week "because I was concerned about him," after two of his worst showings in his Georgia career. Smart talked to him about what coaches could do to help him from a confidence standpoint.
While praising Georgia fans, he also took a dig at those who maybe didn't believe in Fromm.
"I was proud of the support our fans provided for us even if they didn't think Jake could throw the ball," Smart said.
Georgia went 12 of 18 on third down, including 8 of 11 in the first half.
Third-and-Grantham became a derisive term when Todd Grantham was defensive coordinator at Georgia and Fromm went 10 of 13 for 119 yards passing on that crucial down Saturday.
Georgia had converted four third downs on its opening drive including third-and-14 to Cager for 15 and third-and-11 for 17 to Demetris Robertson for 17.
Florida hits its share of big plays in the passing game to tight end Kyle Pitts who had four catches for 78 yards. all in the first half, but the Bulldogs dominated the time of possession (36-24) and stopped Pitts and the Gators at a key early moment.
LeCounte broke up a pass to Pitts on a fourth-and-1 at the 40.
Georgia upped its lead to 10-0 with 4:43 left in the second quarter when Fromm used play-action to deliver a pass to Dominick Blaylock on the left side. He bounced off Marco Wilson and dove into end zone for a 3-yard touchdown. It was the freshman wideout's third touchdown catch of the season.
Rodrigo Blankenship's third field goal of the game--from 27 yards--put the Bulldogs ahead 16-3 in the third quarter but two fourth quarter Florida touchdowns made the Bulldogs work.
"You could easily say, 'Where was that team some other weeks?'" Smart said. "We've just got to play to our standard and to our level of confidence."