Liam Sullivan Kentucky vs Georgia (4/7/2023)

Georgia left-hander Liam Sullivan (14) pitched a complete game shutout Sunday in game one of a double header against No. 10-ranked Kentucky. Sullivan is a junior from Sandy Springs who played high school baseball at Marist. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r

 Kari Hodges

ATHENS –The Georgia Bulldogs won a pair of seven-inning games over No. 10 Kentucky Sunday in front of a crowd of 2,763 to win their first SEC series of the year at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs (18-14, 3-9 SEC) blanked the Wildcats 3-0 in game one behind a complete game four-hitter from junior Liam Sullivan. In game two, redshirt junior Charlie Goldstein went 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts, both career-highs, to clinch the series in a 6-2 victory. Kentucky (27-5, 9-3 SEC) had won 23 of its last 24 games heading into Sunday’s action.

