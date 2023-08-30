Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia ***EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDALIA APPROACHING LANDFALL IN THE FLORIDA BIG BEND THIS MORNING.*** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, Lanier, Leon, Lowndes, Madison, and Thomas - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Coastal Gulf, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Irwin, Lee, Liberty, Mitchell, Tift, Turner, and Worth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 70 miles south of St Marks or about 90 miles south of Tallahassee - 29.1N 84.1W - Storm Intensity 130 mph - Movement North-northeast or 25 degrees at 18 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ All residents need to stay in shelter today. Please wait until officials give the all clear before venturing out. Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen further. At 5 AM EDT, the center of Idalia was located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico about 90 miles south of Tallahassee, Florida. Idalia is moving to the north at 18 mph. Idalia now has top sustained winds of 130 mph, which is a potentially catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane. Additional strengthening is still forecast through landfall. Idalia is now forecast to be a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane at landfall. To put this into historical context, there are NO major hurricanes (category 3+) in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. This has the makings of an unprecedented event for this part of the state. At this time, you need to hunker down and shelter in place. Additionally, we want to urge those along the I-75 corridor in south Georgia to prepare for potentially destructive hurricane-force winds. The current forecast calls for a strong Category 2 hurricane near Homerville in Clinch County, which brings it dangerously close to Valdosta and Lakeland. Widespread, significant wind damage and prolonged power outages will be possible from the eastern Big Bend into our southern Georgia counties around Valdosta. Life-threatening and catastrophic storm surge is expected around the shores of Apalachee Bay. From the Aucilla River to Yankeetown, storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet is possible. Storm surge will be highly dependent on the storm track, with the highest surge values along and to the right of where the center makes landfall. Storm surge will peak tonight and Wednesday. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwannee River for the danger of life threatening inundation from rising water moving inland. Storm surge inundation above normally dry ground could reach the following heights, if the peak surge occurs with high tide: 1 to 3 feet from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, 3 to 5 feet from Indian Pass to Carrabelle, 5 to 8 feet from Carrabelle to the mouth of the Ochlockonee River, 8 to 12 feet from the Ochlockonee River to the Aucilla River, and 12 to 16 feet from the Aucilla River to the Suwannee River. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. A Hurricane Warning is in effect along the coast from Indian Pass to the Suwannee River, plus inland portions of the Florida Big Bend and the I-75 corridor of south Georgia. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, plus inland portions of Southwest Georgia as far northwest as Bainbridge, Camilla, and Sylvester. Tropical storm force winds are beginning along the coast, these will spread inland through the morning. Expect downed trees and powerlines, possibly widespread, across the eastern Big Bend into southern Georgia around Valdosta and Moody Air Force Base. Now is the time to shelter in place. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of the track of Idalia, especially in the Florida Big Bend int south-central Georgia. 5 to 8 inches of rain are forecast, with isolated higher amounts up to 12 inches possible. This could lead to life threatening flash flooding. A Flood Watch is now in effect from Gulf County, FL to Lee County, GA and all points eastward. River flooding is possible in the Ochlockonee, Aucilla, Saint Marks, and Suwannee basins, but fast forward motion of the storms will keep river flooding minor. Several tornadoes are possible in the outer rain bands starting tonight and continuing into Wednesday. This will primarily be north and east of the center. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3PM EDT for Lanier and Lowndes counties and for Madison, Taylor, Lafayette, and Dixie counties in Florida. Life-threatening rip currents and high surf are expected along all beaches for at least the next couple days, well away from the center. Everyone needs to stay out of the water. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across Apalachee Bay. Remain well away from life-threatening surge, possible catastrophic impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across the Florida Big Bend and south-central Georgia. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across across portions of the Florida Big Bend, the eastern Panhandle, and southern Georgia through Wednesday. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across the portions of the Florida Big Bend and south Georgia. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: IMMINENT/ONGOING PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions as if it were a violent tornado. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 1130 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.