The Byne Christian School Varsity basketball teams finished their seasons this past weekend in McDonough, Georgia with the Georgia Christian Athletic Association (GCAA) State Basketball Tournament.
The Byne Varsity Boys faced off against People's Baptist Academy in the State quarterfinals for the second year in a row on Thursday night, Byne came out focused on the defensive end, flying around causing chaos and turnover after turnover and were unrelenting throughout the contest, a close game at the half, turned into a blowout, as Byne got revenge from the previous year and won easily 61-33. Byne was led by Dekerien
Walton with 18, Dekorien Walton with 14, and Caleb Williams finished with
13. Byne would move onto the state semifinals with a matchup against Old Suwanee Christian School.
In the Semifinals, the Byne Varsity Boys squared off against Old Suwanee Christian with a trip to the State Championship on the line, both teams came out red hot from field in the first half as both teams were getting basket after basket with little resistance and Old Suwanee led at the half 34-31, in the second half both teams came out more focused on defense and after the third quarter Old Suwanee led 44-40, going into the fourth quarter the Saints had 3 starters in foul trouble and had to go to the bench and Old Suwanee took advantage of it by knocking down 3 consecutive three point shots and pushed the lead out to thirteen and never looked back, knocking Byne out of the state playoffs with a 72-59 victory. Byne was led by Dekorien Walton with 21, Morris Fountain with 12, and Dekerien Walton with 10. The Saints finished the season at 19-6 and claimed back to back region championships for the first time in over 20 years. There is some good news for the Saints as they did not have any seniors on the roster and will look to make another deep run in the state playoffs next season.
The Byne Varsity girls headed into the state playoffs on a roll winning
their final eight games of the regular season and began the State Playoffs
playing against region foe Appling Christian Academy for the third time this season in the State quarterfinals
on Thursday night. Byne's man to man defense was too much for Appling throughout much of the contest as the Saints held the Lady Eagles to 16 points and cruised into the State Semifinals. Byne was led by Kylee Williams with 9, Jayden Watts with 7, and Kristen McComas with 4, Ariana Millerd led the Saints on the defensive end with 11 steals. Byne advanced to play Old Suwanee in the State semi-finals on Friday night.
Byne Varsity Girls vs Old Suwanee in the State Semi-Finals, Kylee Williams for Byne came out red hot in the first quarter knocking down two 3 point shots and getting to the basket at will to kick start the Saints in the first causing Old Suwanee to go to a box and 1 and after the hot start in the first quarter by both teams they cooled off in the second quarter and Old Suwanee led by 1 at halftime. In the second half, Byne got into some foul trouble and Byne guard, Jayden Watts turned up the pressure on both ends of the floor and was getting to the basket with ease or finding open teammates like Sophia Craft who stepped up off the bench to hit two huge jump shots in the fourth quarter to propel Byne into the State Championship for the second year in a row with a 36-32 victory in the State Semifinals. Byne was led by Jayden Watts with 15, Kylee Williams with 14 and Sophia Craft with 4. Byne advances to face Victory Baptist in the GCAA State Championship game rematch from the previous year on Saturday.
Byne vs Victory Baptist in the GCAA State Championship Game in front of a packed house after one quarter Victory Baptist was up 11-6, at the half Victory led 18-11, after half; the Byne Lady Saints came out ready and on fire and went on a 9-0 run to start the second half and were trailing by 2 heading into the fourth. In the fourth quarter, it was a mirror image of last season’s State Championship game between the two schools as it was a back and forth fight to the finish as both teams were competing at a high level with the state championship on the line, late in the fourth quarter with :44 seconds remaining and the score tied at 30, Victory’s Malia Lawrence got free in the corner for a contested three point shot that she hit to put Victory ahead 33-30. After a number of turnovers by both teams, it was Byne’s ball with :14 seconds remaining and Coach Paul Malone called a timeout to set up Byne for an attempt at a game tying three pointer. Jayden Watts dribbled up the court and executed a dribble handoff with Kylee Williams, Watts after the dribble handoff slid to the wing, where Kylee Williams found Watts for a wide open three point shot that barely missed and Victory grabbed the rebound and knocked down a free throw to clinch the State title 34-30. Another brutally close defeat for the Byne Lady Saints in back to back years in the state title game. Byne was led by
Kylee Williams with 14, Jayden Watts with 9, and Natalie Cave with 5. Byne finished the season as the Back to Back GCAA State Runner-Ups and the Back to Back GCAA South Region Champions and an overall
record of 16-3.
From Coach Paul: “I am so proud of these girls, they overcame all sorts of adversity this year, we lost six girls off of last year’s team that made it to the championship game and to make it to back to back State Championship games after not winning a single game three years ago, it just shows you what kind of character and fight these girls have, they bought into my vision when I took over and we are basically two plays away from being back to back state champs. We have to finish next year and like I told them after the game, this is only the beginning, we have had a heck of a run the last two years and we will make another run at it next year.
