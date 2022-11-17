Byne Christian makes quick work of Furlow Charter twice

Bryne Christian's Jaylen Seymore (13) lays up two points against Furlow Charter School in Thursday night's game in Albany. Seymore scored 24 points to lead the Saints to their third win this week.

ALBANY - The Byne Christian basketball teams sent fans home early Thursday night with two games featuring shorter quarters and a running clock after the girls and boys teams from Byne built big early leads in the first half. The Lady Saints topped the Lady Falcons 60-13 and the Saints won 69-16.

 

