Byne Christian makes quick work of Furlow Charter twice

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Bryne Christian's Jaylen Seymore (13) lays up two points against Furlow Charter School in Thursday night's game in Albany. Seymore scored 24 points to lead the Saints to their third win this week.
ALBANY - The Byne Christian basketball teams sent fans home early Thursday night with two games featuring shorter quarters and a running clock after the girls and boys teams from Byne built big early leads in the first half. The Lady Saints topped the Lady Falcons 60-13 and the Saints won 69-16.
The Lady Saints (2-4) opened up with a 14-0 lead early and built a 42-10 lead at the half. The running clock started in the second half and the quarters were cut to six minutes. Senior Kylee Williams scored 21 points to lead the Lady Saints and got 13 points from Layna Paramore. Paris Olney added eight.
The boy's game was a little closer early. Byne (3-0) led only 19-9 after the first quarter but had stretched their lead to 44-15 at the half. The Saints used a trapping defense Ty Williams at center court to stop the Falcons. Williams and the Saints stole the ball or caused turnovers repeatedly for quick baskets to build that big lead in the second quarter. Williams scored 12 points in the quarter, teammate Jaylen Seymore scored 10 in the second, and both Williams and Seymore broke free for slam dunks. Seymore finished the night as the leading scorer with 24 points, Williams totaled 18 and Jack McFarlin added 10.
The win was the third of the week for the Saints who started Monday with a 54-50 win over Open Bible Christian of Valdosta 54-50 and then drummed Crisp Academy 74-10 on Tuesday. The next home game will be December 6th against Bible Baptist of Hampton.