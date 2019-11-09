The Byne Christian Academy Saints opened their basketball season with the annual tip-off tournament in Albany and both the girls and the boys each won their first games and lost the second to finish second in their tournament at Byne Christian School in Albany.
The Lady Saints opened the tournament with a 42-28 win over Emmanuel Christian Academy. The Lady Saints led 8-4 after the first quarter but the Lady Warriors took a 17-16 midway through the second quarter. Byne’s girls responded with the last six points of the quarter to lead 22-17 at the half.
The Lady Saints kept the Lady Warriors scoreless in the third quarter and built a 31-17 lead and then held them off for the win. Kylee Williams led the Lady Saints with 24 points and Natalie Cave added 11.
The Saints took on Grace Christian Academy of Bainbridge and the Saints lost their starting center, 6’6” sophomore Morris Fountain, within the first minute of the game with an ankle injury. The two teams went back and forth with several lead changes early in the game, but CJ Bartley hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Saints 17-14 lead at the end of the first. The Saints bested the Cougars 69-46.
Caleb Williams led the Saints with 19 points, followed by Dekorian Walton with 18. Jake Dismuke added 15 points and Dekerian Walton chipped in eight.
Saturday afternoon the Lady Cougars of Grace Christian built a big lead early against the Lady Saints and took the win and the tournament championship trophy by a 42-30 score. The Lady Cougars led 20-8 at the half, but the Lady Saints came roaring back early in the third. Byne’s Jayden Watts hit a long three- point shot with just more than two minutes remaining in the quarter to close the gap to 21-20. That was as close as the Lady Saints got though, as Grace regrouped and hit a long three-pointer of their own to lead 28-20 after three.
Watts led the Lady Saints with 19 points.
The Wiregrass Academy Kings jumped out to an early lead in the boys’ championship game and never trailed as they beat the Saints 63-48. The Saints were down 11-4 after the first quarter and trailed 25-17 at the half, despite a last-second three-point swisher by Dekorian Walker.
He led the scoring for the Saints with 18 points, followed by his brother Dekerian Walker with 11 points and Jake Dismuke who added eight points.
Byne will host Appling Christian Academy in Albany Friday with the games beginning at 4 p.m.