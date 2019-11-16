The Byne Christian School Saints opened their regular season basketball schedule Friday afternoon in Albany and swept region foe Appling Christian in both varsity games. The girls’ game was a nail-biter as Kristen McComas scored with less than 10 seconds remaining to give the Lady Saints a 21-20 victory. The boys’ game had no drama as the Saints breezed past the Eagles 56-13.
Both of the girls’ teams had trouble getting the ball into the basket and the game was close the entire time. The teams were tied 4-4 after the first quarter and Appling senior Abbie Brazzell drained a long three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Eagles 8-6 halftime score.
As the game drew toward the end, Brazzell hit two free throws with 24 seconds remaining in the game to put the Lady Eagles ahead 20-19. The Lady Saints drove down the court and the ball was knocked away, but Byne retained possession. With 10 seconds remaining Byne coach Paul Malone called timeout to set up the game winning play. The Lady Saints threw the inbound pass into McComas under the basket and she banked the shot in for the win.
McComas led the team with six points and Jayden Watts added five.
The Appling Christian boys were much younger and smaller than the Byne team and the Saints had no problem breezing past the Eagles. The Saints built a 42-5 halftime lead and easily captured their first region win of the year.
Jake Dismuke led the Saints with 17, Caleb Williams added 10 and Dekereian Walton put in eight.
The Saints will travel to Bainbridge to face Grace Christian Thursday.