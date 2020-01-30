The Byne Christian School Lady Saints and Saints closed their regular season basketball schedule Tuesday night by taking two games from rival Open Bible Christian of Valdosta. The Lady Saints opened the night with a 30-25 victory and the boys made it a sweep by winning 66-43.
The Lady Saints opened the game strong and built a ten-point first half lead early and then held on for a seven-point halftime advantage. However, Open Bible fought back and tied the game at 21 in the third quarter before Byne freshman Kylee Williams hit a three at the buzzer to give the Lady Saints a 24-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams had trouble handling the ball in the fourth quarter and Byne head coach Paul Malone called it a “turnover fest,” but the Lady Saints held off Open Bible with a swarming defense and took the win.
Jayden Williams led the Lady Saints with 12 points, Kylee Williams added seven and Kristin McComas scored six while pulling down 15 rebounds.
The Lady Saints finished the regular season 13-2 and undefeated in the GCAA South region. They have now won back to back region titles and will head north for the state playoffs which begin February 13th in McDonough.
In the boy’s game, the stakes couldn’t have been higher as both teams were competing for the GCAA South region championship. With a win Open Bible would almost secure the region title with only one game left to play.
Byne coach Scott Dismuke had his players focused and ready to roll in this high-stakes matchup. The Saints came out strong using a half-court trapping defense. Open Bible turned the ball over time and again, which led to easy baskets for the Saints.
Just before the half Byne was up 32-16 when Dekorien Walton swished a three at the buzzer to give the Saints a 35-16 halftime lead.
The second half was more of the same as the Saint defense put the clamps on the Warriors and went on to the big victory.
Dekorien Walton led the Saints with 19, while Jake Dismuke and Caleb Williams each added 18.
The Saints finished the regular season 17-5 overall and 7-1 in the region. The region championship has not yet been determined because Open Bible still has region games to play.
Over the weekend the Saints traveled to Tifton for a tournament at Chess Academy and brought home tournament championship.
In the first game the Saints took on Georgia Christian out of Valdosta and were down by five to Georgia Christian at the half. The Saints responded in the second half and outscored their opponents by 17 points to win 43-33.
The Saints easily won the second game, beating Corinth Academy of Jasper, Fla. 50-25. The Saints opened with a 21-5 first quarter lead and cruised to the victory and into the championship game.
The championship game was another battle with Georgia Christian and this time the Saints led from start to finish. The Saints put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Generals 16-6 and winning 37-27.
