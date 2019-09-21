_DSC3383.jpg
It was senior night for Byne Christian Volleyball Friday afternoon and the Saints beat Bible Baptist Christian of Hampton in straight sets 25-15, 25-10, and 25-10. Here senior Sophia Craft hits a pass back across the net as fellow seniors  Natalie Cave (behind) and Georgia Anne Dismuke (44) watch.

 Joe Whitfield

The Byne Christian Saints won their fourth volleyball match of the season Friday afternoon with a big win over Bible Baptist Christian of Hampton, Ga. The Saints will travel to Bainbridge to face Grace Christian Academy on Monday.

