Byne Christian senior Jake Dismuke led the Saints to a 53-44 win over crosstown rival Sherwood Christian Monday night by scoring 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and making 5 of 7 free throw attempts.
Joe Whitfield
Byne and Sherwood girls players battle for a rebound Monday night.
ALBANY — The Byne Christian School Saints improved their season record to 16-2 Monday night with a 53-44 win on the road over crosstown rival Sherwood Christian.
The Saints built a big lead early, then held off a late rally by the Eagles to secure the win. In the girls game, Sherwood Christian ran away from Byne, winning by a 58-18 final.
The boys game started out slow with neither team getting a quick edge, but Byne senior Jake Dismuke swished a long 3-pointer to give the Saints a 7-3 lead. From there, the Saints started clicking. Moments later, Dismuke hit another 3-pointer and the Saints stretched that lead to 15-3 before Sherwood called timeout to slow down the Saints and regroup.
The Saints used a half-court zone defense to keep the Eagles outside and allowed few trips into the paint. Each time the ball was thrown inside, the Byne defense swiped it away leaving the Eagles to shoot from outside.
Byne held a 28-17 halftime advantage but the Eagles quickly pulled themselves back into the game. A 3-pointer by Owen Henshaw and a steal and basket by Alex Harris closed the gap to just six points in the third quarter. The Eagles still had trouble getting the ball into the paint but 3-pointers by Henshaw and Harris kept the Eagles within striking distance.
In the fourth quarter, Sherwood's Cameron Rollins scored late in the quarter to close the gap to just three points as the Eagles tried to rally. But Byne's Dismuke and Morris Fountain hit crucial shots to keep the Saints in front and secure the win.
Dismuke led all scorers with 23 points and Fountain added 20 for the Saints.
Henshaw led the Eagles with 18 points and Harris put in 15.
The girls game was never in question. Senior Joy Kendrick ran the floor and took control early, either driving through traffic for the basket or dishing it off to someone else, usually Sarah Frederick underneath the basket. The Lady Eagles led 32-14 at the half, held the Lady Saints scoreless in the third quarter and gave up only four points in the final quarter — two of them as the buzzer sounded to end the game.
Kendrick led Sherwood with 18, Frederick scored 16 and Caroline Orr added 10.
