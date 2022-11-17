Byne senior Kylee Williams scores 1000th point

Byne Christian School senior Kylee Williams takes a free throw during Thursday night's game against Furlow Charter. The senior guard scored her 1000th point earlier this week in a game against Open Bible. She is averaging 18.4 points per game so far this season.

ALBANY - She has just started her senior basketball season, but Byne Christian senior Kylee Williams has already reached a milestone. Toward the very end of Monday night's game against Open Bible Williams scored the 1000th point of her high school career. She scored 20 points Monday night in a tight game that saw her team fall 50-46.

"The other teams will double and triple team her to try to guard her but she will score about 20 points every game anyway," said Byne Christian head coach David Williams. 

