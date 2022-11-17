...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Byne Christian School senior Kylee Williams takes a free throw during Thursday night's game against Furlow Charter. The senior guard scored her 1000th point earlier this week in a game against Open Bible. She is averaging 18.4 points per game so far this season.
ALBANY - She has just started her senior basketball season, but Byne Christian senior Kylee Williams has already reached a milestone. Toward the very end of Monday night's game against Open Bible Williams scored the 1000th point of her high school career. She scored 20 points Monday night in a tight game that saw her team fall 50-46.
"The other teams will double and triple team her to try to guard her but she will score about 20 points every game anyway," said Byne Christian head coach David Williams.
Kylee scored 21 points in Thursday night's game against Furlow Charter School and 22 points against Open Bible on Monday. She is averaging 18.3 points per game in six games this season.