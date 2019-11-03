Senior Caitlyn Santiago led the Westwood Lady Cat cross country team to a sixth-place finish in the Class AA Georgia Independent School (GISA) state meet Saturday in Albany with her ninth-place overall finish. The Westwood boys also made it to the state championship and finished ninth overall. The state meet was held on the West campus of Albany State University.
Santiago finished in a time of 23:26. Anna Harlett from Oak Mountain won the meet with a time of 20:17 and Crisp Academy’s Allie Brown took second with a time of 20:46.
Brentwood School, located in Sandersville, Ga., won the title with 43 points, followed by Briarwood Academy of Warrenton, Ga., was close behind with 46 points.
Others finishing for Westwood included Isabelle Rubendall crossing in 20th place, Savanna Hadley in 34th, Abby Foister in 35th and Lilly Hay in 40th.
Monsignor Donovan Catholic of Athens, Ga. took home the boys’ state title with 27 points, followed by The Cottage School of Roswell, Ga. with 40 points.
The Westwood boys competing included Caden Godwin, Walt Cochran, Cole Pollock, Trace Lamberth and Glynn West.
A photo gallery from the meet is online at albanyherald.com. Don’t miss any local sports news! Get our free email newsletter by joining here: https://www.albanyherald.com/newsletters/