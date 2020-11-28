LEESBURG — Caleb McDowell’s huge game Friday powered Lee County to a 49-17 victory over Tucker in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs.
McDowell had five first-half touchdowns as Lee scored a whopping 41 points in the second quarter, building a 49-3 halftime lead. The hosts rushed for 294 yards and had 371 total yards, 360 coming in the first half.
The Trojans advance to host Brunswick in the second round next week. Brunswick defeated Alcovy 41-7 in its first-round game.
McDowell’s 1-yard TD run in the first quarter, followed by Chauncey Magwood’s two-point conversion, gave Lee an early 8-0 lead over Tucker. A long interception return gave the Tigers the ball deep in Lee territory, but the Trojans’ defense held Tucker to a field goal and led 8-3 after a quarter.
The second quarter saw three straight drives end with TD runs of 30 , 2 and 21 yards from McDowell, then an 18-yard TD run by Magwood for a 35-3 edge. McDowell added his fifth TD of the half with a 65-yard punt return.
Lee closed the half with a 20-yard TD pass from Magwood to DJ Goodin for a commanding 49-3 halftime lead. The second half was played with a running clock and saw Tucker score two late TDs for the 49-17 final.
