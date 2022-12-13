Calhoun County basketball downs Dougherty with last-second shot

Calhoun County's Josiyah Suber (0) shoots for two points between Dougherty's Ja'Marcus Harris (3) and Markee Porter (10).

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Calhoun County senior Quincy Edwards caught a court-long pass on an inbounds play and laid up two points with one second remaining Tuesday night to give the Cougars a 69-67 win over the Dougherty Trojans in Albany. The win improves the Cougar record to 6-2 while the Trojans fell to 3-5. The Dougherty loss comes just 24 hours after they beat defending state champion Spencer Monday night.

 

Tags