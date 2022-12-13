Calhoun County basketball downs Dougherty with last-second shot

ALBANY - Calhoun County senior Quincy Edwards caught a court-long pass on an inbounds play and laid up two points with one second remaining Tuesday night to give the Cougars a 69-67 win over the Dougherty Trojans in Albany. The win improves the Cougar record to 6-2 while the Trojans fell to 3-5. The Dougherty loss comes just 24 hours after they beat defending state champion Spencer Monday night.
Tuesday night's game was very similar to the Spencer game as the athletes raced up and down the floor with break-neck speed, battling back and forth all night. Both teams played in-your-face physical defense that resulted in many, many foul calls. However, both coaches argued and fans booed with some of the calls and with the lack of other calls. It seemed that a bump away from the basket was whistled frequently but the contact under the basket was not.
That issue led to Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant complaining loudly when a crucial call was made under the basket against his player with the game tied and 40 seconds remaining in the game. Calhoun's Josiyah Suber went to the line after that whistle and calmly drained both free throws of a 1-and-1 opportunity, giving the Cougars a 67-65 lead.
The Trojans responded with a basket by Ja'ion Burns to tie the game again. On the following trip down, the Cougars launched a long shot that missed and Calhoun's Amajon Figgins pulled down the rebound. As Figgins went to shoot, Dougherty's Maurice Davis batted the shot away. Moments later Dougherty's Kaleke Singletary-Jinks was fouled and went to the line with 3 seconds to play and the game still tied 67-67. Singletary-Jinks missed his free throw and Calhoun County coach Marcus Shaw called time to set up the game-winning play that led to Edwards' winning basket.
With Dougherty's full-court press guarding everything close, Edwards raced toward the basket and caught the pass and two steps later, laid the ball up for the score to give the Cougars the win.
Dougherty hit 15 of 28 free throw attempts, while the Cougars hit 13 of 23,
Edwards led the Cougars with 18 points on the night, followed by Suber with 16, Zechariah Canidate added 12, and Darnell Enocher put in 9.
The Trojans were led by Juwaun Jinks, Jr. with 14 points, Burns scored 13, Singletary-Jinks added 12 and Markelle Jones put in 10,
The girl's game was less competitive. The Lady Trojans (3-5) used a half-court press to create turnovers early and built a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Dougherty led 29-2 at the half and breezed to a 54-17 win.
Sophomore shooting guard Jatiana Chambers scored 21 points and gave out eight assists to lead the Lady Trojans. Jacqueline Buchanan scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Charity Bellamy scored 10 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked eight shots.
Sequita Martin scored five to lead the Lady Cougars.
Dougherty will continue their schedule against champions Saturday when they travel to Atlanta to play Cedar Grove (8-1). They will be in the U-Save-It Classic at Monroe against Hillgrove Tuesday and Park Crossing from Montgomery, Alabama Wednesday.
Calhoun County will play Seminole County in Donalsonville Friday night and then host Stewart County in Edison next Tuesday night.