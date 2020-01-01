It was the social event of the season in Edison Monday night with a standing room only crowd at Calhoun County High School to see the hometown Cougars battle rival Early County on the hard court. The hometown fans did not go home disappointed as both the boys and girls of Calhoun County took victories in tight games.
In the boys’ game, the Cougars and Bobcats went back and forth in a close game throughout. The Cougars pulled out the win 56-50, but win was not secured until the Bobcats accidentally through the ball to Calhoun’s Jakonan Lockhart under the basket for an easy two points. The Cougars had gone up 54-50 with under 10 seconds remaining and when the Bobcats hurriedly through the ball in, they threw directly to Lockhart who was there to defend. He put the ball into the basket and made sure the win was safe.
The Cougars had easily beaten the winless Bobcats earlier in the year, but this game proved to be much closer. With the teams tied 9-9 with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter, Calhoun head coach Marcus Shaw pulled his starting five and brought in another group of five. That sparked the Cougars to make a quick run and the Cougars pushed ahead 17-11.
The Bobcats pushed back however and pulled to within two at the end of the first. The Bobcats got some beneficial foul calls and a nice three-pointer to go ahead 29-25 with under two minutes remaining in the first half, but the Cougars stormed back at the end of the period to take a 33-31 lead into the break.
At the end of the third the Cougars held a 41-40 lead, but De’Montavious Battle nailed a three from the corner to open the fourth quarter and give the Cougars a four-point lead. Another fourth-quarter three from Travion Scott kept the Cougars in the lead and then an alley oop for a slam dunk by Lockhart brought fans to their feet as Calhoun got free on a fast break with just over three minutes remaining.
Nine different Cougars got into the scoring column for Calhoun County and were led by junior Tykevious Curry with 17 points. Lockhart was also in double figures with 10.
Javonta George led the Bobcats with 14 points and Tyree McCoy added 10.
The Cougars are now 9-2 on the season will travel to Pelham (4-3) for a region game against the Hornets Friday night. The Bobcats will host Randolph-Clay Saturday.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Cougars (7-4) edged the defending Class AA state champions 46-45, avenging an earlier loss to Early County (8-4).
Ayuanna Mansfield knocked down four threes and added a two-point basket to lead the Lady Cougars with 14 points. Destiny Hightower and Tyehsa Curry each scored 10 for Calhoun.
Makayla Timpson scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Bobcats. Jordan Eafford added 11 points.
In other games this week:
Worth County Wins
The Worth County Rams improved to 3-8 on the season earlier this week with a win over Dodge County in the Dodge County Christmas tournament. The Rams were led in scoring by Keonte Moore with 15 points, followed by Nathaniel Curry and Joe Jones who both had 13. Jordan Curry also had a big night scoring 9 points and pulling down 8 rebounds. The Rams will open region play against Cook County on January 4th.
Sherwood Sweeps
The Sherwood Christian Academy basketball teams played in Griffin against Griffin Christian earlier this week and swept both varsity games – one was a breeze, one was a nail-biter.
The Lady Eagles of Sherwood breezed past Griffin Christian 48-12 to improve their record to 10-2. Natalie Brock led with 10 points and seven rebounds, followed by Joy Kendrick and Ashanti Harrison who each scored nine. Harrison had nine steals and Kendrick had five.
The boys’ game was much tighter, but the Eagles moved to 12-3 on the year with a 74-72 victory. Grant Raven poured in 31 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead Sherwood. Caleb Wiley followed with 10 points, KJ Brown and Colin Dougherty each added nine and Owen Henshaw put in eight.
The Eagles will host Southwest Georgia Academy Friday night and the boys will face New Creation Saturday afternoon at home.