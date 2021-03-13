MACON — Calhoun County had to overcome a lot of obstacles this season, but coach Cornelius Walker said it was worth it to be able to bring home the school’s first girls basketball championship.
The Cougars used a big third quarter and hit their free throws down the stretch to hold off Clinch County 49-45 in the Class A Public championship on Saturday morning at the Macon Coliseum. It was a nice reward for a group that finished second in 2019 and reached the Final Four in 2020.
“It feels good to be a champion,” Walker said. “This group of ladies have worked hard all year, their whole career. They’re the best group to do it. It feels good to say we’re the best group to ever do it. They went out with a bang.”
Calhoun County (14-1) had its typical balanced attack. Destiny Hightower and Carmen Cannon each scored 10 points. But the difference maker may have been Takia Davis, who scored nine points and had 20 rebounds and 12 blocked shots.
“Takia is the anchor to the whole team, on the defensive end and the offensive end,” Walker said. “Everything pretty much ran through her and she stepped up big. She did her job and brought it home.”
The Cougars were successful in capturing a rebound and lobbing an outlet pass for a fast-break opportunity. They were credited with 10 fast-break points; it would have been more had they not committed 30 turnovers. Calhoun County only took four 3-pointers, making one.
“Our plan was to stop them from doing what we did to them,” Walker said. “We stopped them from doing what they do to others. They normally get a lot of fast breaks off rebounds and push it out, so we used that against them and stopped them.”
Clinch County was 18-for-84 from the field — 21.4 percent — and made just 4 of 19 of its 3-pointers. The Panthers outrebounded Calhoun County 60-42.
The other difference came at the free throw line down the stretch. Calhoun was only 6-for-17 in the fourth quarter, but hit enough to rebuff any Clinch County threat. Calhoun led by 10 before Clinch hit a pair of meaningless 3-pointers in the final minute.
“Free throws win ball games, free throws win ball games, free throws win championships,” Walker said.
Clinch County (22-2) was led by Zyahia Johnson with 27 points and limited Angel McRae to seven points.
“We knew if we stuck to our game plan and used our size and continued to do the things that got us here, playing inside-out with the bigs, then if they doubled the bigs, knocking down shots from thee outside, we could be champions,” Walker said.
The Cougars led 20-19 at halftime, despite shooting only 34.8 percent from the field and committing 15 turnovers. They took advantage of horrible shooting by Clinch, which shot 22.9 percent from the floor — despite taking 12 more shots than Calhoun County, and was 2-for-12 from the line. Takia Davis had six points and 10 rebounds at the half for the Cougars.
Clinch County — 9-10-10-16 – 45
Calhoun County — 10-10-18-11 – 49
Clinch County: Zyahia Johnson 27, Angel McRae 7, A’Meyion Grady 6, Cara Kight 4, Taylor Well 1.
Calhoun County: Jateriah Winbush 2, Maya Wims 7, Ayanni Mansfield 5, Destiny Hightower 10, Takia Davis 9, Carmen Cannon 10, Tyesha Curry 6, Jade Wiley.
