The Class A Public state champion Calhoun County girls basketball team headlined the All-Region 1-A Basketball Team announced by the region’s coaches.
Calhoun earned three of the top individual awards with the region’s player of the year in Takia Davis and its co-offensive players of the year, Maya Wims and Destiny Hightower. The Cougars’ Cornelius Walker was the region’s coach of the year.
The other top girls awards went to the co-defensive players of the year, Terrell County’s Adrianna Huckaby and Pelham’s Aniyah Bennett.
Terrell took three of the top boys honors with player of the year Kentravion Grier, defensive player of the year Keborian Stephens and coach of the year John Davis. Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris Jr. was offensive player of the year.
The region also recognized its all-region teams. Those honorees are as follows:
Boys
First Team
Kentravion Grier, Terrell
Derrick Harris Jr., Mitchell
Shamiir Billings, Quitman
Keborian Stephens, Terrell
Ladis Ross, Pelham
Ty Richardson, Quitman
Dejuan Enocher, Calhoun
Jeray Randall, Pelham
Nick Cull, Seminole
Justin Carter, Terrell
Second Team
JaMarkeis Allen, Terrell; Tarven Warren, Pelham; Jayden Parker, Pelham; Roderick Bodiford, Mitchell; Haven McCray, Miller; Tony Nunnally, Randolph-Clay; Devin Byrd, Randolph-Clay; Desmeyan Daniels, Mitchell; Tellies Wiley, Calhoun; Tykevious Curry, Calhoun
Girls
First team
Takia Davis, Calhoun
Maya Wims, Calhoun
Destiny Hightower, Calhoun
Ayanni Mansfield, Calhoun
Jateriah Wimbush, Calhoun
Anyla Bell, Mitchell
Gabriellen Battle, Mitchell
Que’Dasha Ervin, Pelham
Tashay Gay, Pelham
Aniyah Bennett, Pelham
Adary Smith, Randolph-Clay
Tytiana Mathis, Seminole
Adrianna Huckaby, Terrell
Tadreuna Rogers, Terrell
Second team
Carmen Cannon, Calhoun; Tyesha Curry, Calhoun; Ty’Quana Lewis, Mitchell; Sariah Brown, Mitchell; Kelly Robinson, Mitchell; Truth Wimberly, Pelham; Akeria Douglas, Pelham; Desiree Smith, Randolph-Clay; Zamya Land, Seminole; Teeleyah Hale, Seminole; Alicia Huckaby, Terrell; Patricona Witcher, Terrell; Ciara Harvey, Terrell
Honorable mention
Jade Wiley, Calhoun; Loren Smith, Mitchell; Anetria Jess, Mitchell; Amerial Williams, Pelham; Natasjah Josey, Randolph-Clay; Candice Price, Terrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.