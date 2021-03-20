©Dale Zanine 2021_03_1301040.JPG

Calhoun County head girls basketball coach Cornelius Walker is interviewed after his team defeated Clinch County to win the GHSA Girls Class A Public State Championship in Macon.

 Dale Zanine

The Class A Public state champion Calhoun County girls basketball team headlined the All-Region 1-A Basketball Team announced by the region’s coaches.

Calhoun earned three of the top individual awards with the region’s player of the year in Takia Davis and its co-offensive players of the year, Maya Wims and Destiny Hightower. The Cougars’ Cornelius Walker was the region’s coach of the year.

The other top girls awards went to the co-defensive players of the year, Terrell County’s Adrianna Huckaby and Pelham’s Aniyah Bennett.

Recommended for you

Terrell took three of the top boys honors with player of the year Kentravion Grier, defensive player of the year Keborian Stephens and coach of the year John Davis. Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris Jr. was offensive player of the year.

The region also recognized its all-region teams. Those honorees are as follows:

Boys

First Team

Kentravion Grier, Terrell

Derrick Harris Jr., Mitchell

Shamiir Billings, Quitman

Keborian Stephens, Terrell

Ladis Ross, Pelham

Ty Richardson, Quitman

Dejuan Enocher, Calhoun

Jeray Randall, Pelham

Nick Cull, Seminole

Justin Carter, Terrell

Second Team

JaMarkeis Allen, Terrell; Tarven Warren, Pelham; Jayden Parker, Pelham; Roderick Bodiford, Mitchell; Haven McCray, Miller; Tony Nunnally, Randolph-Clay; Devin Byrd, Randolph-Clay; Desmeyan Daniels, Mitchell; Tellies Wiley, Calhoun; Tykevious Curry, Calhoun

Girls

First team

Takia Davis, Calhoun

Maya Wims, Calhoun

Destiny Hightower, Calhoun

Ayanni Mansfield, Calhoun

Jateriah Wimbush, Calhoun

Anyla Bell, Mitchell

Gabriellen Battle, Mitchell

Que’Dasha Ervin, Pelham

Tashay Gay, Pelham

Aniyah Bennett, Pelham

Adary Smith, Randolph-Clay

Tytiana Mathis, Seminole

Adrianna Huckaby, Terrell

Tadreuna Rogers, Terrell

Second team

Carmen Cannon, Calhoun; Tyesha Curry, Calhoun; Ty’Quana Lewis, Mitchell; Sariah Brown, Mitchell; Kelly Robinson, Mitchell; Truth Wimberly, Pelham; Akeria Douglas, Pelham; Desiree Smith, Randolph-Clay; Zamya Land, Seminole; Teeleyah Hale, Seminole; Alicia Huckaby, Terrell; Patricona Witcher, Terrell; Ciara Harvey, Terrell

Honorable mention

Jade Wiley, Calhoun; Loren Smith, Mitchell; Anetria Jess, Mitchell; Amerial Williams, Pelham; Natasjah Josey, Randolph-Clay; Candice Price, Terrell

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.