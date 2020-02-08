Calhoun County’s third-ranked Lady Cougars were perfect from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and held off the seventh-ranked Pelham Lady Hornets 50-42 at Albany State's West Arena Saturday night for their second straight region championship.
Calhoun County (23-4) was 8 for 8 in the fourth quarter from the free throw line and were 21 of 28 overall. Pelham (22-3), on the other hand, shot 13 free throws in the game and made 10 of them.
The Lady Cougars built a 19-10 lead in the first quarter behind 10 first quarter points from Takia Davis underneath the basket and two threes from Ayunna Mansfield. The second quarter was a defensive struggle and Calhoun took a 25-18 lead into the break.
Pelham’s Lady Hornets rallied in the third to tie the game at 27-27 with three straight trips down the court. QueDasha Ervin started the rally with a three, then Rollisia Jones battled under the basket for two points. Taniyah Johnson drove the ball into the lane moments later for the Lady Hornets and threw in two points to tie the game with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.
Calhoun County coach Conellius Walker called time and huddled with his team to slow the Pelham rally and regroup. And regroup they did. Moments later Calhoun’s Destiny Hightower swished a three from the corner and shortly thereafter Carmen Cannon threw up another three and Calhoun was up 35-29.
After falling behind, Pelham tried threes from several different players but never could get one to fall until Ervin hit one with 26 seconds left on the clock.
Calhoun’s Takia Davis led all scorers with 18 points and Carmen Cannon followed with nine.
Pelham was led by QueDasha Ervin with 13 points, Rollisia Jones put in nine and Taniyah Johnson added eight.
Both teams will make the state playoffs, but Calhoun will have home court advantage for the first two games.
A photo gallery from the game will be on AlbanyHerald.com.
