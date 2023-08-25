Calhoun County runs past Sherwood Christian Middle School 42-8

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated locations could see heat index
values around 113.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Calhoun County's Jalen Logan (6) gets away for a long touchdown run against the Sherwood Christian Academy Middle School Eagles during Thursday's game in Albany. Logan had two long runs and caught another long touchdown pass to help the Cougars top the Eagles 42-8. Sherwood's only score came on a long kickoff return by Chuck Lagrange. Brandon Hemmings scored the two-point conversion for the Eagles. Photos from the game are on Albanyherald.com.