DAWSON - An early fourth-quarter run by the No.6-ranked Calhoun County Cougars (19-3, 9-1) against the Terrell County Greenwave (12-10, 8-3) gave the Cougars a lead, and the Cougars' intense defense held on for a 58-51 win Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Terrell County High School. The win avenges an earlier loss to the Greenwave this season.
The Greenwave led 43-40 after the third quarter saw Terrell County senior Kahari Bogan swish three long three-pointers and add another basket for 11 points in the quarter. The Cougars opened the quarter with a fierce defense that led to fast break points and Calhoun County scored the first ten points of the quarter. Calhoun County center Amajion Figgins blocked three shots in the lane on successive trips by the Greenwave and each led to fast break points for the Cougars early in the quarter. Bogan was only able to get two points in the final quarter against that Cougar defense.
"This was a big week for us as we faced the three top teams in the region - Terrell, Mitchell County, and Randolph-Clay," said Calhoun County head coach Marcus Shaw. "We faced adversity throughout the week in which we were able to see what we were made of and our kids rose to the occasion each time. I am proud of their efforts."
The Cougars were led by Jasiyah Suber who scored 20 points. Zion Suber scored 16 and Zechariah Candidate added eight for the winners. Bogan led the Greenwave with 15 points and Shaheed Huckaby followed with 11.
The girl's game was just about as close. The Lady Greenwave (10-12,9-4) led 15-13 at the half but a big third quarter from Terrell County had the Lady Greenwave up 27-19 heading into the final quarter. Calhoun County (11-9, 8-5) made a push in the fourth quarter and closed the gap to just six points - 33-27 before the Lady Greenwave went on a 9-2 run at the end of the game for the 42-29 win.
Terrell County's Tadreuna Rogers led the scoring with 19 points and teammate Ciara Harvey added nine for the winners. Calhoun County was led by Jade Wiley with 11 points, Sequioa Martin scored 10 and Taliah Jones added eight.
Calhoun County will host Seminole County Tuesday night in Edison while the Terrell County Greenwave will host Mitchell County in Dawson.
