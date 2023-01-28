DAWSON - An early fourth-quarter run by the No.6-ranked Calhoun County Cougars (19-3, 9-1) against the Terrell County Greenwave (12-10, 8-3) gave the Cougars a lead, and the Cougars' intense defense held on for a 58-51 win Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Terrell County High School. The win avenges an earlier loss to the Greenwave this season.

The Greenwave led 43-40 after the third quarter saw Terrell County senior Kahari Bogan swish three long three-pointers and add another basket for 11 points in the quarter. The Cougars opened the quarter with a fierce defense that led to fast break points and Calhoun County scored the first ten points of the quarter. Calhoun County center Amajion Figgins blocked three shots in the lane on successive trips by the Greenwave and each led to fast break points for the Cougars early in the quarter. Bogan was only able to get two points in the final quarter against that Cougar defense.

Tags