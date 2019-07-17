Expectations are high and optimism abounds as the Pelham Hornets prepare for the upcoming football season after they blew through the regular season undefeated and made it to the state semifinals before getting knocked out of the playoffs. With everybody from last year’s team coming back except three seniors, Pelham should be a force in Region 1-A and the state playoffs again this year. While he may have high expectations and goals, head coach Dondrial Pinkins said there is a lot of work ahead of his team to get ready for competition.
“You really don’t know what you have until you line up on Friday night with the pads on and the clock running,” Pinkins said Wednesday. “Right now, we are not ready for a region championship game or a state playoff game.”
The Hornets played 7-on-7 contests with Dougherty and Mitchell County on Tuesday in Camilla, and the coach saw some things he liked and others he is working to improve. The coach said he likes the competition for his team but conceded there is no way to know what is going to happen at game time. He said there was no simulation like a real game and how his team would respond. Still he sees the benefit of competing against other teams.
“We competed well for the most part,” Pinkins said. “We are taking some guys and moving them around to try and find the best chemistry. We played well in spurts and then we had some moments we call teaching moments. We will make some corrections and be better next time.”
The Hornets have one more 7-on-7 planned Thursday in Quitman against Brooks County and that is the final event before the Hornets scrimmage at Thomasville on Aug. 16. Pelham opens the regular season the following week at Macon County.
Pinkins wouldn’t speculate on where his team would be at the end of the season. For the past two seasons the Hornets have played archrival Mitchell County for the region title, winning last year and losing the previous year.
“I would imagine that others would say we were the favorites to win the region with what we have coming back,” he said. “But you have to play week in and week out. You can’t just show up and if a star player gets hurt you never know what can happen. If you lose a key guy, anything could happen.”
While the Hornets have all but three of last year’s players back, those three stand out in Pinkins’ mind.
“You don’t find guys like Treun Pace, Javoris Williams and Malik Mango every day,” the coach said. “It’s more like losing 10 seniors because they could be effective in so many different positions on the field. I really don’t think you can find guys to replace them, but we are putting guys in those roles to try and find that perfect fit.”
One of the biggest holes to fill on the offense is running back. Williams, who was named the Albany Herald’s football player of the year last season, led the Hornets in rushing and was a difficult runner to tackle. Pelham doesn’t have a similar runner this year.
“We don’t have a guy built like that this year,” said Pinkins. “On third and three you could give the ball to Javoris and he would get three yards of more, you could count on it even though they knew he was going to get the ball. This year we will have to more of a finesse offense. It will be more of a chess match. We want to keep the defenses guessing.”
By finesse Pinkins means the Hornets will use different looks and multiple formations. He said finding the right fit for those roles is one of the tasks he and his coaches are working through.
Another thing the Hornets won’t have this season is offensive coordinator Daniel Dorsey who has taken the same position at Toombs County High School. Pinkins will assume the role of offensive coordinator and will be working closely with Jason Pannel who has been added to the staff as running backs coach and running coordinator. While that’s what Pelham doesn’t have coming back, there is plenty of talent that is coming back.
The Hornets will line up with 14 seniors this season, compared to three last year. Leading the way will be three senior playmakers who are among the top 45 college recruits in south Georgia, quarterback Kendrick Patterson and wide receivers Jordan Bennett and Darrell Starling.
“I want Kendrick to be the coach on the field this year,” Pinkins said. “He is going to be the field general. He knows this offense and he can read the defenses well. He will have the ability to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage for us.”
However, Pinkins is also looking to give Patterson more time at wide receiver because there are colleges that are considering offers for Patterson as a wide receiver. He is listed at 6’4” 205 is also among the fastest on the team. If Patterson moves over to wide receiver, Starling is a talented quarterback as well. Pinkins said freshman Jerray Randall, Westwood transfer Brantley Shiver and Germaine Johnson will also get playing time behind the center.
Another asset returning for the Hornets is an experienced line – on both sides of the ball. All of the offensive and defensive lineman are returning from last year and Pinkins said that will be a big plus.
“We tell our guys the game is won or lost on the line,” he said. “We are much better on the line than we were in the past. We are going to put a lot of the weight of the team on the shoulders of our linemen. We know this is where everything starts,” he said.
Jaylan Smoak and Dallas Washington are seniors on the line now, Austin Davis and MJ Martin are juniors and Jaramiah Vicks is a sophomore. Together they make up Pelham’s offensive line, and all but Davis also plays on the starting defensive line. Davis is the center for the offense.
That experience could pay off for the Hornets and be difficult for their opponents.
“We are ahead of the curve from the offense last year at this time, but we are not where we were at the end of the year,” he said. “I’m looking for freshman to be playing like sophomores, sophomores to be playing like juniors and juniors to be playing like seniors – at least by mid-season.”
Last season the Hornet offense put up more than 500 points. Will Pelham be able to improve on that?