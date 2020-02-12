Westwood’s basketball teams are headed to Macon to compete in the Georgia Independent School Association’s (GISA) Region 3-AA tournament at Windsor Academy and the question many fans have is “Can the Lady Cats Three-peat?”
Westwood has won the girl’s state championship two years in a row and finished second the year before that. But Westwood lost five seniors from last year’s team and this year has one eighth grader, five freshmen, a junior and two seniors on the roster. They lost their final of the game of the regular season last week to rival Terrell Academy – the team they beat in the state finals last year. Are the Lady Cats going to make a run in the playoffs?
“Right now, we are focused on the region,” said senior point guard and the team’s leading scorer Brianna Thompson. “It’s one game at a time. We just have to keep working hard and put our faith in God and in each other. If we can get through the region, then we can focus on state.”
Fellow senior Caitlin Santiago had similar thoughts.
“We definitely have a strong enough team to three-peat,” Santiago said, “but we have to stay focused on the next game and we have to really play together and work harder on defense.”
Head Coach Derrick Harris believes his team will be ready when the Lady Cats open post-season play Thursday night in Macon.
“People told me before the season started that we would be lucky to win five games,” Harris said. “After losing so many seniors from last year, people didn’t think we would do well. But here we are. We are going to take this one game at a time. We never look past anybody. I’ve asked the girls to trust the game plan, trust the coach and trust each other.”
The Lady Cats ended the regular season with an overall record of 18-4 and tied with Terrell Academy and Southwest Georgia for the top spot in the region. Westwood beat Southwest Georgia once and lost to Southwest Georgia once. The same for Terrell Academy. The Lady Eagles beat Westwood 47-45 Friday night at home in Dawson.
“It was a pretty hostile environment,” Harris said of the Terrell Academy game. “They (Terrell) came to play and it was senior night and all that going on. I think we were a little rattled and we just couldn’t get the shots to drop. We are making some adjustments and we will be ready to play.”
Westwood won the coin toss to break the tie, putting the Lady Cats as the No.1 seed, Southwest Georgia at No. 2 and Terrell at No.3. That means the Lady Cats play Windsor Academy (4-15) in the semi-finals of the region instead of either Southwest Georgia (14-10) or Terrell (12-8). Those two teams will face each other in the first semi-final game.
Westwood’s boys (7-11) will face Terrell Academy (15-5) in the first round. The two teams met Friday night in Dawson with the Eagles taking a 50-39 win. But head coach Gordy Gruhl is optimistic his Wildcats can find a way to win.
“They’ve beat us twice, but neither time did we have our full team,” Gruhl said. “The first time we didn’t have Fletcher (Sheffield) and this past Friday we didn’t have Slater (Stringer). The team is working hard to be ready for Thursday night.”
Thursday’s games at Windsor Academy begin at 4 p.m. with the Terrell Academy girls face with Southwest Georgia girls at 4 p.m. The Westwood boys will then face the Terrell boys at 5:30 and then Westwood’s girls with play Windsor. Southwest Georgia’s boys will take on Windsor at 8:30 in the final semi-final games. The winners will play for the region championship, the losers will play for seeding for the state tournament.
