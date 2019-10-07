The Atlanta Braves will host a game five Wednesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta after St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to score the winning run and beat the Braves 5-4 Tuesday in St. Louis.
Atlanta pitcher Julio Teheran, who wasn’t on the playoff roster at first, came in to pitch the 10th inning as the seventh pitcher for the Braves in the game. Teheran gave up a double to second baseman Kolten Wong to open the inning, then walked first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to set up a double play. Marsell Ozuna grounded out but beat the throw at first for the double play attempt and Wong went to third. Molina hit a deep fly ball to Atlanta left fielder Adam Duvall who threw to the plate, but the throw was up the first base line and late to beat Wong’s tag and run home.
The win by the Cardinals sets up the final matchup for the two teams and the winner will face the winner of the series between Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals for the National League pennant. The Braves Mike Foltynewicz will start on the mound for Atlanta in the game that will begin at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday. It will be televised on TBS.
The Cardinals jumped on Atlanta starter Dallas Keuchel in the first inning with back to back homers by Goldschmidt and Ozuna, but Braves’ second baseman Ozzie Albies gave the Braves a 4-3 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Atlanta reliever Shane Greene gave up the tying run in the eighth inning as the Cardinals forced the game into extra innings. The Braves had their chances but left the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth innings.
Braves’ superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman was 0-5 at the plate Monday and struck out three times. On the flip side, center fielder Ronald Acuna had four hits in five appearances – once with a leadoff double and another with a leadoff triple but was left stranded on base.
Braves manager use every available relief pitcher Monday. Only Mark Melancon and Max Fried did not pitch because they had pitched every game of the series so far. Fried was used as a pinch runner for the Braves.