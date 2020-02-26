If Carver wants to win a second consecutive GHSA class 4A girls state basketball title, it must do so without its star player.
Senior Olivia Cochran, a McDonald's All-American and Louisville commit, is suspended for the remainder of the season after being ejected in the Tigers' 70-63 Elite 8 win over Woodward, GHSA spokesperson Steve Figueroa told the Ledger-Enquirer Wednesday morning. Cochran picked up two technical fouls during the game, the last of which came with 2:41 left in the contest.
Basketball is one of several sports that requires an athlete to sit out the next two contests after an ejection, according to law 2.72 on page 34 of the 2019-2020 GHSA bylaws. The two contests in this case would be the team's Final Four game against Troup at 2 p.m. Friday at Fort Valley State and, should the Tigers advance, the state championship game next week.
"Any player, coach, or team attendant who is ejected from a GHSA contest shall be suspended from all levels of competition (i.e., varsity or sub-varsity) in that sport or activity (regular season or playoffs) until the period of suspension has expired," the bylaws state.
Ejections are judgement calls and, therefore, are not subject to appeal under either NFHS or GHSA rules, Figueroa said in an email.
Ejections are not reviewable nor reversible, according to the bylaws.
Carver's win over Woodward was a heated affair. Defense was nonexistent, and the officials called a loose game, which led to a back-and-forth, fast paced contest full of physical play. That led to tempers flaring on the court -- and in the stands, as one observer was escorted out by police late in the second half.
Cochran led the Tigers with 23 points Tuesday night, and scored her 2,000th point against the War Eagles.
"We're going to play, and we're going to do what we do," Tigers coach Anson Hundley said Tuesday night. "We're looking to win. ... We're going to keep it moving. Everybody plays a part on this team, not just Olivia Cochran. We've all got to pull together and figure out what's our next step."
