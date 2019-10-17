The Westover offense moved up and down the field Thursday night, stopped only by a fumble and a few key penalties, but the Carver offense moved even more efficiently, and the Westover defense could not contain running back Khari McCoy enough to keep him out of the end zone. Carver beat the Patriots 50-33 Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany in a big region contest.
McCoy scored five touchdowns for the Tigers Thursday night. The Patriots were fairly successful containing McCoy early, but two crucial plays gave Carver the lead they never lost. In the middle of the second quarter the Patriots had started a short drive into Tiger territory when the Patriots fumbled and Carver recovered the ball at the 31-yard line. Carver took over and on the first play after the fumble, Carver quarterback Devin Riles handed the ball to McCoy who raced through and past the Patriot defense 61 yards for six points to put the Tigers up 18-13.
The Patriots had taken a 13-12 lead on a 26-yard touchdown run by senior La’Borris Buchanan, his second touchdown of the game. After that touchdown the Patriots stopped the Tiger offense and forced them to punt, but the big fumble and the run that followed change the complexion of the game.
But the Patriots still fought back. Demarques Beal took the kickoff back to midfield and after a targeting penalty on the Tigers, Westover had the ball at the 39. Quarterback Cameron Hopkins connected on a screen pass to Julius Mcclellan. The Patriots tied the game after two time outs, Hopkins hit Dailan Hall in the end zone for six points with only 1:35 remaining in the half.
Carver responded with six straight passes to move the ball down the field before McCoy scored on a three-yard run just before the half ended. The two-point conversion gave Carver the 28-20 half time lead.
Westover made a mistake on the first drive of the second half as well. The Patriots were moving down the field but just across midfield the drive stalled, and Westover gambled and went for it on fourth down. The Carver defense held and took over at the 46-yard line. With runs by McCoy and a screen pass to the senior running back the Tigers were down the field again in a hurry. McCoy scored again a few minutes later and the Tigers had extended their lead to 34-20.
As the third quarter drew to a close the Patriots were getting close again. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hopkins went down with an injury and Keshay Walton came in at quarterback for the Patriots. On his first play he threw a pass to Jordyn Williams in the corner of the end zone to close the gap. After kicker Collins Giovingo kicked the PAT Carver led only 34-27.
It looked like the Patriots were getting ready to take over again. The Westover defense had stopped the Tigers who were facing a 3rd and 16 and the crowd chanted “Defense, Defense, Defense.” But Carver quarterback Riles broke loose for a 20-yard run and things went down from there for Westover. On the next play the Patriots were charged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and two plays later McCoy scored again.
McCoy scored again on the next possession to put the Tigers up 50-27, yet the Patriots didn’t quit.
Hopkins hit six straight passes and the Patriots scored on a nine-yard pass with 1:45 left in the game.
The loss puts the Westover record at 5-2 on the season and 3-2 in the region. Carver won their seventh game in a row and are now 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the region. The Patriots will meet crosstown rival Dougherty next Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. Carver will play next week against Shaw.