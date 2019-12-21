ALBANY, Ga. – The Central State Lady Marauders took a 66-56 victory over Albany State on Saturday at Albany State West.
With the win, CSU improves to 4-9 overall with a 2-3 ledger in the SIAC. ASU falls to 2-10 on the season with a 1-4 conference mark.
Trailing by five, CSU went on a 6-0 run to end the first quarter with a 15-14 lead. CSU carried the momentum into the second quarter with a 16-2 run to extend their lead to 13 with 4:16 left in the half. ASU fought back to cut CSU's lead 34-24 at intermission.
CSU led by as many as 17 in the third quarter as a three-pointer put the Lady Marauders up, 45-28 at the 4:56 mark. ASU fought back to cut the deficit down to six, 57-51, with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter. Back to back baskets helped push CSU's lead back to double-digits. Leading by 10, CSU converted its final four free throws to ensure the outcome.
ASU converted 20 of 71 shot attempts (28.2%) compared to CSU's 20 for 60 shooting performance (40%). CSU outrebounded ASU, 52-45, and held a 16-10 edge in second chance points.
Ciera Norman led the Golden Rams with a game-high 18 points and four assists.
CSU was lead by Camryn DuBose who went six for 12 from the field for a team-high 13 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked a shot in the victory.
ASU will return to action traveling to Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 4 for a SIAC matchup against LeMoyne-Owen College.