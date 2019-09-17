Editor’s note: See the poll for all classifications on page 2B of the Albany Herald.
Big changes in the high school rankings in Georgia’s largest classification this week after the three top-ranked teams in Class 7A lost Friday night. And now, in Georgia’s second largest classification, Class 6A, all five teams in Region 1 are now ranked in the top ten.
Grayson (3-0) has taken over the top spot now in Class 7A after they defeated top-ranked Marietta 28-14 Friday night. Grayson had been ranked #5 in the poll and now Marietta has dropped down to #5. The Lowndes Vikings (4-0) have moved up to the #2 spot after beating East Coweta 27-3 and previous #2 Colquitt County (3-1) has dropped to #6 after losing 50-49 to Valdosta. Archer (2-1) fell from #3 to #10 after losing 10-7 to Mill Creek in a game shortened by bad weather. McEachern (3-0) is now the #3 team in Class 7A after beating Cedar Grove 29-7.
While Valdosta remains the top team in Class 6A the biggest mover in the poll came from another team in Region 1. Houston County was the only team in region one that was unranked heading into Friday night against top-ranked Peach County. Peach County had knocked off two top ten teams in Class 6A in Lee County and Northside Warner Robins, but the Bears of Houston County gave Peach County their first loss of the year with a 32-31 overtime win. That win moved the Bears to the #5 spot in the Class 6A poll and now all five teams in the region are in top ten. Valdosta is ranked #1, Coffee is #3, Houston Co. #5, Lee County #6, and Northside Warner Robins is #10. Only four of the five will make the state playoffs. There are two more weeks of non-region games before the Lee County Trojans begin the gauntlet in region competition. The Trojans host Southwest of Macon Friday night and then play Thomson before opening region play at home against Northside on October 18. Coach Dean Fabrizio is not surprised that each of his region opponents are ranked.
“It seems like it has been that way for the last several years,” said Fabrizio. “Maybe not all five of us, but at least three and usually four. It is widely known that our region is the toughest in the state.”
In Class AAAA, the only team from Region 1 is Cairo (2-1) which held its place in the #7 spot this week after beating Northside Columbus 53-7. Undefeated Westover, which is still unranked, will get its shot at Northside Columbus this week. The Patriots will travel to Cairo next week to play the seventh-ranked Syrupmakers.
The rankings in Class A’s top five have not moved. Clinch County remains at the top with Irwin County second, Pelham third, Marion County fourth and Mitchell County fifth. Clinch County and Irwin County will play Friday night in a game to watch for Class A dominance.